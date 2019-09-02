Morning Headlines: Ohio Overdose Deaths Decrease; Red Cross Deploys NE Ohioans, Prepares for Dorian

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 2:

Ohio overdose deaths decrease

The number of fatal drug overdoses in Ohio declined for the first time since 2009. Preliminary figures from the Ohio Department of Health show the number of overdoses dropped more than 22% last year. According to separate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio's decrease was more than four times the national decline of 5%. State data showed that most of Ohio's six largest urban areas had double-digit declines, including Summit County, where there was a 46% drop. Final overdose figures for the state, which aren't expected to vary much, should be released within a few weeks.

Red Cross deploys NE Ohioans, prepares for Dorian

The American Red Cross is deploying 1,600 people, including 10 from Northeast Ohio, to help tens of thousands of people in Hurricane Dorian's path. While Dorian's route is uncertain, it's expected to impact the southeastern U.S. coast. The Red Cross has also deployed two emergency response vehicles from Akron along with more than 100 truckloads of relief supplies. The storm is expected to flood areas of the coast with nearly 15 inches of rain.

Democratic presidential debate to be held in Ohio

The Ohio Democratic Party is applauding the news that the party's October presidential debate will be held in Ohio. While an exact venue or city was not given, the Democratic National Committee along with Ohio Dems said in a release the debate will be held Oct. 15 — with a possible second night on Oct. 16 if enough candidates qualify. Requirements for candidates to reach the stage are the same as the upcoming Sept. 12 debate in Houston. The candidates must poll at or above 2% in four qualifying polls and receive contributions from 130,000 unique donors.

Miami University suspends fraternity for 15 years for hazing

Miami University in Ohio is suspending a fraternity for 10 to 15 years after a student reported being hazed by members who beat him with a spiked paddle, kicked him and forced him to drink lots of alcohol. Miami already had suspended Delta Tau Delta last March while investigating violations of the university conduct code. The fraternity unsuccessfully appealed the findings. It is suspended until 2034, but can petition for an earlier return in 2029. Delta Tau Delta revoked the chapter's charter and said it is committed to addressing hazing.

Ohio newspaper publishes final edition after 150 years

The Vindicator in Youngstown published its final edition over the weekend, ending an era that began with the paper's founding 150 years ago. Vindicator owner and general manager Mark Brown announced July 5 that The Vindicator would cease publication because of financial struggles. The news came just days after the paper celebrated its 150th anniversary. The paper's Saturday edition was the last under current ownership. The Tribune Chronicle in Warren said it was buying the Vindy.com website and will publish a Mahoning County edition under The Vindicator masthead beginning this month. The Tribune Chronicle's two county editions are expected to reach more than 50,000 households. The Tribune Chronicle hired some Vindicator employees but many have lost their jobs.

Black College Football Hall of Fame finds home in Canton

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton unveiled an exhibit over the weekend honoring some of football’s greatest players who attended historically black colleges and universities. It gives a permanent home to The Black College Football Hall of Fame, which started ten years ago and held induction ceremonies and educational programs at various hotels in Atlanta. The Hall in Canton also hosted the first annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, which was played on Sunday. Alabama A&M beat Morehouse College 35-30.

Former state official struck by vehicle, dies

A prominent lawyer and former state official died over the weekend after being struck by a car. Kurtis Tunnell, 58, of Hilliard served as chief counsel for Gov. George Voinovich in the 1990s and was a former managing partner at the Bricker & Eckler law firm. He was hit while riding his bike Saturday morning. The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with driving under the influence. Gov. DeWine issued a statement of condolences over the weekend. He was lieutenant governor during the years that Tunnell served as chief counsel to Voinovich.