Morning Headlines: Scooters Return to Cleveland; Lorain Schools' CEO Dispute

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 27:

Scooters return to Cleveland;

Lorain Schools' CEO dispute;

Avon Lake increases penalties for drivers at bus stops;

Judge orders Cleveand dispensary allowed to open;

18 Akron businesses to receive grants;

Cuyahoga County jail inmates protest lockdowns;

Myers Industries buys Tuffy Manufacturing;

Akron Fire Department to debut new stations;

Public donates 8,000 books to Summit County jail;

Two companies awarded state job creation tax credits;

State's largest school district, teachers OK 3-year contract;

Scooters return to Cleveland

Electric scooters returned to downtown Cleveland on Monday after the city decided to give them another try. The city ordered them removed last year for safety reasons, but is allowing them again on a six-month trial basis. Last year's deployment resulted in concerns over safety issues including where people should ride and where they should leave the devices. New rules approved in June require that riders be at least 18 years old and place some limits on where scooters can be used. Vendors must deactivate the devices between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Lorain Schools' CEO dispute

An ongoing dispute between the Lorain School Board and the district’s CEO could mean 900 employees won’t get paid this week. WKYC reports the board has filed a restraining order against David Hardy, Jr., barring him from making any decisions. The order stems from district treasurer Josh Hill, who resigned to take a job in another school district. Hardy accepted the resignation, the board did not, saying Hardy forced Hill out. In a letter to staff Hardy said the order now means he can’t hire a treasurer, who handles payroll. Two meetings will be held at Lorain High School Tuesday to discuss the issues.

Avon Lake increases penalties for drivers at bus stops

Avon Lake City Council has agreed to increase penalties for drivers who don't stop for school busses. WKYC reports effectively immediately, drivers will now face a $750 fine, up from $500. Prosecutors can also pursue driver's license suspension and up to 30 days in jail. An Ohio Senate bill introduced last spring would increase the fine to $1,000 statewide.

Judge orders Cleveand dispensary to open despite pushback

A Cuyahoga County judge has ordered the state to allow a Cleveland medical marijuana dispensary to open. Cleveland.com reports the state pharmacy board blocked The Botanist from filing its paperwork amid concerns surrounding its ownership. Its parent company, Greenleaf Apothecaries, recently made a management deal with another large marijuana company, Acreage Holdings, which the state said isn't licensed to operate in Ohio. The judge said The Botanist has passed state inspection and said the pharmacy board did not close two Botanist locations already open in Canton and Wickliffe. It's unclear whether the pharmacy board will appeal.

18 Akron businesses to receive grants

Eighteen Akron businesses will receive grants to improve their exterior appearances. Akron's Great Streets initiative has awarded a total of nearly $400,000 in matching grants for the renovations. Recipients include The LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise School, Linda Theatre and Valley Animal Hospital. The program — in its second year — aims to revitalize small business districts in 11 neighborhoods, including Ellet and Firestone Park.

Cuyahoga County jail inmates protest lockdowns

Twenty-five Cuyahoga County Jail inmates staged a peaceful protest last month in response to ongoing forced lockdowns. Cleveland.com reports the inmates sat quietly outside their cells and eventually returned to them. County records show the inmates were on lockdown for five consecutive days. A U.S. Marshals report in November found that lockdowns, also known as red-zoning, is a persistent issue at the jail and is partially blamed for the nine inmates who have died since last June.

Myers Industries buys Tuffy Manufacturing

Akron-based Myers Industries is buying Akron tire repair warehouse distributor Tuffy Manufacturing Industries. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Tuffy was founded in 1964 and provides automotive and heavy-duty truck service-related parts, tools and accessories to tire dealers and the trucking industry. It will operate as part of Myers Tire Supply.

Akron Fire Department to debut new stations

The Akron Fire Department is getting ready to show off its two new fire stations. Open houses are set for Sept. 13 at the new stations in the Middlebury neighborhood and downtown. The new fire stations are the first to be rebuilt using funds from Issue 4, the city income tax increase that voters approved in 2017. The increase raised taxes a quarter percent to 2.5%.

Public donates 8,000 books to Summit County jail

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has received thousands of books after asking for the public's help. The Beacon Journal reports the agency collected nearly 8,000 books for the recently reopened jail libraries. The libraries closed a decade ago amid budget cuts, but a county commission report recommended reopening them to improve conditions.

Two companies awarded state job creation tax credits

Two new projects have been awarded state job creation tax credits aimed to create 215 new jobs and retain nearly 1,000 statewide. Charles River Laboratories is expanding to create 140 jobs. The business in Ashland provides lab services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology industries. The second project is led by Satco Inc., a California-based manufacturer and supplier of unit load devices for commercial aircraft. The company is expected to create 75-full-time positions at a soon-to-be named location in the state. Both projects were given eight-year tax credits.

State's largest school district, teachers OK 3-year contract

The state's largest school district and its teachers union have approved a three-year contract that includes pay raises and some smaller class sizes. The contract for the more than 4,000 Columbus City school teachers and other union employees guarantees annual 3% pay raises and provides that buildings with students in grades 7-12 will create an intervention room to house in-school suspension as an alternative to out-of-school discipline.