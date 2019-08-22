Dave Chappelle Announces Benefit Concert For Oregon District

Dave Chappelle has announced a free benefit show in response to the recent Oregon District mass shooting that left nine people dead and more than 30 others injured.

The Gem City Shine show is intended to help neighborhood businesses recover after the attack, and raise money for The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund, says the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Sandy Gudorf.

She says the idea for the show was born after the entertainer contacted the city offering to help.

“He just wanted to do something special for our community. He called the mayor's office and she put a team together around this and very quickly put an event together that should have taken months to plan, but we worked to get it done,” Gudorf says.

Chappelle was not available to comment.

"There will be lots of ways that you can donate to the fund. We will have hundreds of volunteers for that night and we hope to raise a significant amount of money through voluntary contributions for the fund," says Gudorf.

There’s no word yet on the other acts slated to join Chappelle on stage for the show at Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue in Dayton, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 from 4 to 10 p.m.

The event is free, but attendees must have a ticket to enter, and organizers say tickets will be restricted to Dayton-area residents.

No weapons will be allowed in the area.

Visit Ticketmaster.com to secure up to two free tickets for the event, and registration is required. Register via Verified Fan on Ticketmaster.

In preparation for the event, the city will shut down Fifth St. between Patterson Blvd. and Wayne Ave. as early as 6 a.m. Sunday morning, with additional closures expected along Wayne Ave. between Fourth and Van Buren streets, reopening late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

More information from the Downtown Dayton Partnership:

Free parking is available at the University of Dayton Arena lots A, B and C, with complimentary shuttles provided by Greater Dayton RTA. Event guests are encouraged to shop at Oregon District stores and dine at the many restaurants and pubs. Additional food vendors and beer trucks will be on hand to provide refreshments for purchase.

Commemorative t-shirts will also be free with a minimum donation of $20, with proceeds benefiting the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation.

The food pavilion and family entertainment area will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Omega Music near the Fifth and Patterson intersection on the east side of the District. Guests are encouraged to visit this location to participate in a community art project.

Beer trucks, soda/water stations, t-shirt stations, and donation stations will be located at several places throughout the District. Volunteers are needed to make this event a success!

Visit DowntownDayton.org to sign up for a preferred activity and time shift.

Security checkpoints with metal detectors will be set up at each gate and organizers urge anyone planning to attend to allow for extra travel time. People are also advised not to bring large purses, backpacks, or other large bags to help expedite the check-in process.

Only credentialed members of the media will be permitted to use cameras.

"For the enjoyment of all audience members, Dave Chappelle encourages the attendees to “live in the moment” and simply enjoy the experience rather than record via cellphone," Downtown Dayton Partnership officials said in a statement.

Gem City Shine organizers include the Oregon District Business Association, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the city of Dayton, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Dayton Police Department, the Dayton-Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Dayton Foundation and the Greater Dayton RTA.

