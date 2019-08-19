Cleveland To Host First Welcoming Week to Celebrate Immigrants

Cleveland will be hosting its first Welcome Week next month. The event is intended to celebrate immigrants in the community.

Global Cleveland is organizing the event which will be the first of its kind in Northeast Ohio.

The organization’s president, Joe Cimperman says they want to highlight the impact of immigrants.

“I think events like this not only tell the world that we’re open for business, that we welcome newcomers, that we want you to come here. But it says to the people who are already here how much we value them and how much we want them to know that we know how important they are to our community.”

Credit CITY OF CLEVELAND / CITY OF CLEVELAND Joe Cimperman

The week will coincide with Constitution Day and will feature Khzir Khan who is a Pakistani-born constitutional lawyer and Gold Star father. Khan is best known for his speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention during which he quoted the Constitution to condemn Donald Trump’s divisive campaign.

Khan will speak at the City Club and sign books at the Cleveland Public Library.

Global Cleveland will be releasing a Spotify playlist for the week and the Cleveland Museum of Art will be releasing a digital tour highlighting immigrant artists.

Visit Global Cleveland for the full list of events.