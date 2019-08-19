Akron's Exchange St. Opens to Two-Way Traffic

Akron drivers will be able to travel the two-way traffic pattern on West Exchange Street starting on Monday.

The 11-million-dollar project took about three years to complete. Akron interim city engineer Mark Moore says that the new two-way traffic pattern will save a lot of time for drivers.

“They’ll be able to get onto Exchange (Street), travel eastbound. Whether it’s from the 59 ramps. Or, one of the other side streets that come in. But, they’ll be able to move from those areas and directly go eastbound.”

The city is considering putting in two-way traffic on Broadway and High Street in the future.