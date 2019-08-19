© 2020 WKSU
Akron's Exchange St. Opens to Two-Way Traffic

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published August 19, 2019 at 5:02 AM EDT
road construction
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The three year project will reopen August 19

Akron drivers will be able to travel the two-way traffic pattern on West Exchange Street starting on Monday.

The 11-million-dollar project took about three years to complete. Akron interim city engineer Mark Moore says that the new two-way traffic pattern will save a lot of time for drivers.   

“They’ll be able to get onto Exchange (Street), travel eastbound. Whether it’s from the 59 ramps. Or, one of the other side streets that come in. But, they’ll be able to move from those areas and directly go eastbound.”

The city is considering putting in two-way traffic on Broadway and High Street in the future.      

Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
