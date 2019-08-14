© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community

Canton Police Plan to Implement New Gunfire Detection System

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published August 14, 2019 at 9:35 PM EDT
photo of pistols and ammunition
KLATTIPONG
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Wi-Fiber will be the new detection system used to alert authorities in Canton when there is gunfire.

The Canton City Council has approved a new gunfire detection system that the police plan to deploy within the next couple of months. Wi-Fiber will replace ShotSpotter, which the city has been using for the past five years. Lieutenant Dennis Garren said that Wi-Fiber not only is more cost-effective but also has better features, such as mobility.

“So with Wi-Fiber, their sensors, although it just doesn’t take a matter of minutes, the sensors are able to be moved fairly simply. And so if we find that we’re having an issue in another area, we can just move those sensors to where we need them and then we’ll have that coverage,” Garren said.

Previously, ShotSpotter covered a fixed area about three square miles in central Canton.

Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
See stories by Phillip Grant
