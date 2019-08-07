Family Of Oregon District Shooter Issues Statement

The family of the 24-year-old man who shot and killed nine people on Sunday, outside Ned Peppers bar in the Oregon District has released a statement.

Bellbrook Police Chief, Doug Doherty read the statement to the press near a street blockade set up about three houses away from where the Betts family lives in Bellbrook.

In the statement read by Doherty, the Betts family said they "shocked and devastated by the events of Sunday morning in the Oregon District," and that they are cooperating with the Dayton Police Department and the FBI investigation.

The Betts family ended their statement asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of their son and daughter.

22-year-old Megan Betts, the gunman's sister, was one of the nine victims killed on Sunday. The 24-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police minutes after he opened fire.

Read the full statement:

The Betts family is shocked and devastated by the events of Sunday morning in the Oregon District. They offer their most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all the victims, their families and friends. They thank the first responders from the Dayton Police and Fire department for their quick response to minimize casualties and to all who have provided aid and comfort to the victims. They also thank Chief Doherty and the Bellbrook Police Department for providing a peaceful environment surrounding their home.

The Betts family is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this tragedy. They respect the investigative process being conducted by the Dayton Police Department and the FBI, and will not comment further on this investigation. The Betts family would like to express their enormous gratitude and love for everyone that has reached out and given their support during this awful time. They ask that everyone respect the family's privacy in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter and to process the horror of Sunday's events.

Thank you.

