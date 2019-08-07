Akron Urban League Announces New CEO

The new leader of the Akron Urban League will be a familiar face. Teresa LeGrair will take over as president and CEO September 3. She previously served as vice president of operations for the organization that works to support the African American community. LeGrair hopes to create more community engagement and improve existing efforts in workforce development, entrepreneurship, and education.

“It’s an exciting time for the Urban League because there’s a lot of opportunity based on everything happening in the community. So, I’m just looking for those that aren’t involved to rally and look for ways that they might be able to support the work of the Urban League with their time, talent, and treasure.”

LeGrair returns to the Urban League from the Akron Community Foundation where she has served as director of community investment. She was also previously CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in Akron.