Morning Headlines: Investigation into Dayton Mass Shooting Continues

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 5, 2019:

No motive yet for Dayton shooting

Police say nothing in Dayton gunman's background would have prevented gun purchase

Vigil for Dayton victims

Mourners demand action from Governor DeWine

Brown calls for Senate action on universal background checks

Referendum would block Ohio nuclear plant subsidies

Some Ohio Representatives now eligible for Columbus hotel reimbursements

Cleveland bank robber makes it easy for Investigators

The gunman who attacked the nightclub district in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend mowed down so many people so quickly that authorities say he probably wasn't targeting anyone. Beyond that, investigators say it’s too soon to say what touched off the 30-second rampage that left nine people dead early yesterday. Among the questions: Why would the 24-year-old gunman have shot his 22-year-old sister? And what could authorities have done to prevent the attack that ended when officers gunned him down? Some students who went to high school with the gunman in a Dayton suburb note that he got suspended for making threats. School officials haven't discussed those details.

Police say there was nothing in the background of the 24-year-old gunman in the Dayton mass shooting that would have prevented him from purchasing the rifle with extended ammunition magazines that he used to open fire outside a crowded bar. But his high school classmates say he was suspended for compiling a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill and a "rape list" of girls he wanted to sexually assault. Nine people were killed in the shooting early yesterday morning.

Nine white doves were released at the vigil to honor the nine adults killed by a gunman in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. Hundreds of people, mostly young adults, gathered last night at the scene in Dayton's Oregon District. They sang "Amazing Grace" and erupted in cheers at the mention of emergency responders who rushed to the scene and killed the shooter early yesterday morning.

Mourners demand action from Governor DeWine

A crowd at a vigil honoring the nine killed by a gunman in Dayton interrupted a speech by Governor Mike DeWine last night with shouts of "Make a change." As DeWine told the crowd that the families' pain can't be erased, many started chanting: "Do something!" Mayor Nan Whaley sought to calm them, saying the vigil was intended for the victims and there will be time later for dealing with policy issues.

Brown calls for Senate action on universal background checks

Senator Sherrod Brown is calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel to call the Senate back into session following yesterday’s mass shooting in Dayton. Brown says the Senate needs to take up legislation passed by the House on universal background checks. The House passed the bill back in February which would require a background check on every gun sale.

Referendum would block Ohio nuclear plant subsidies

Opponents of a bill to subsidize Ohio’s nuclear energy plants are hoping to take the matter from the statehouse and to the people. Crain’s Cleveland Business reports a group that goes by Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has gathered nearly three times the needed signatures to have its referendum considered by the state. Their referendum would overturn House Bill Six which provides 150-milllion dollars a year in subsidies to the state’s two nuclear plants. If the referendum is approved by the state, organizers would have to gather 265-thousand signatures from half of the state’s counties to get it on the 2020 ballot.

Some Ohio Representatives now eligible for Columbus hotel reimbursements

State representatives who live at least 60 miles from the Statehouse in Columbus are now eligible for a nightly hotel reimbursement. Cleveland.com reports the new Ohio House policy was announced internally last week. It allows eligible members to be reimbursed up to $65 a night for their hotel stays in Columbus. Lawmakers must meet the mileage requirement, attend a committee hearing or voting session the day of or night before their stay and submit dated receipts to qualify. A spokeswoman for Republican Speaker Larry Householder said in an email the new policy reflects a change in federal law, under which House members may no longer deduct lodging costs from their federal taxes. State senators are ineligible for lodging reimbursements.

Cleveland bank robber makes it easy for Investigators

Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address. A FBI spokeswoman tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 54-year-old man.