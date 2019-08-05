Local, Federal Authorities Continue Investigation Into Dayton Mass Shooting

Authorities are continuing to investigate this weekend’s mass shooting on East Fifth Street in Dayton's Oregon District. Police have identified the killer as 24-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook.

The shooting left nine people dead, including the gunman’s own sister. More than two dozen other people were wounded. One remained in critical condition Sunday night.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters the killer wore body armor and a face mask when he opened fire using an AR-15-like assault rifle.

"We are very very early into this investigation. Any suggestion at this time of motive would be irresponsible. We do not have sufficient information to answer the question that everyone wants to know -- why. So that's still before us. We have a lot of evidence to process through”

Biehl says police are looking at physical evidence, phone and digital evidence as their investigation continues.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 937-225-6217.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .