The World's Longest Yard Sale Runs Through Cincinnati

A yard sale stretching from Michigan to Alabama is underway. The annual "World's Longest Yard Sale" draws buyers and sellers from all over to US 127 for four days.

Mona Goss is spending the weekend helping her sister outside Covered Bridge Antiques in Mt. Healthy.

"It's always fun," she says from behind a table filled with wares. "You always meet people ... it's amazing how far they come from. We get a lot of Michigan on the first day but they come from all over. It's pretty interesting."

Founded in 1987, the yard sale is now four days and stretches 690 miles through six states from Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala.

Gayle Conrad and her daughter have been shopping the yard sale for 15 years. They got an early start Thursday morning, making Goss' booth their first stop.

"We used to start over in Northern Kentucky and go all the way down to Alabama," Conrad explains. "We're going north this year. We're hoping to go past Dayton (on Thursday), then (Friday) we'll get in the car and drive to Dayton and cut over to 127 and go on farther."

They're on the hunt for old advertising signs.

This year's yard sale runs Aug. 1-4, but the dates are already set for 2020 and 2021.

In 2016, WVXU caught up with Terry Knight selling baseball gloves along Pleasant Ave in Fairfield. Listen to what he had to say about the World's Longest Yard Sale in the slideshow below.

View this post on Instagram Terry Knight is selling this massive pile of baseball gloves along Pleasant Ave in Fairfield. It's part of the World's Longest Yard Sale this weekend on US 127 from Michigan to Alabama. He talked with WVXU's @tanaweingartner. #127sale #worldslongestyardsale A post shared by 91.7 WVXU (@917wvxu) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:13am PDT

