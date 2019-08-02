Auditor Survey Details Extensive Damage From Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak

More than 4,400 Montgomery County properties were damaged in the Memorial Day tornadoes. This is one of the takeaways from a comprehensive new damage survey released Thursday. The survey offers the most up-to-date look at the extent of property damage left by the storm across Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says for the past few weeks his office has been working hard to get an accurate, up-to-date look at how extensive the property damage was from the storms in late May.

“We've identified 4,434 damaged parcels or buildings that have received some kind of damage as a result of the tornadoes," he says. "And then as we review those we did an assessment as to how we were able to categorize those as major damage, moderate damage, or minor damage.”

Credit Montgomery County Arial shot before the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Keith says 915 parcels or structures in Montgomery county received major damage, and more than 41 percent of them were in Harrison Township alone. Trotwood was also especially hard hit, he says.

"I think if you drive through these areas you can pretty well see that that's where the brunt of the storm went through. It's just it's just now when you actually see the numbers and how how devastating it's been through some of those areas that it really, really shocks you."

The auditor says business and homeowners can file for a value reduction on damaged properties that could offer them some relief on their 2020 tax bills. Keith’s office is asking residents to file for new assessments by the end of August.

Credit Montgomery County Arial shot after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Forms are available on the Montgomery County Auditor’s website. There, you can also find information on the county’s mobile assistance centers that will be stationed at several Dayton Metro library locations throughout the month.

Officials are urging any residents affected by the tornadoes to file for federal disaster assistance through FEMA as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is August 19. For more information, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or call FEMA at (800)-621-3362.

