Community

Ohio Expands Program Protecting Children from Online Exploitation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 31, 2019 at 8:44 PM EDT
photo of Ohio AG Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Dave Yost discusses ICAC

Ohio is pumping more money into a program that protects children from abuse and exploitation online. While the money will go towards important resources, state leaders said parents still play the most vital role.

Lawmakers added $1 million into Ohio's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force fund.

The group, which investigates child abuse imagery and online enticement, will use the money to increase personnel, upgrade equipment, and advance training.

Attorney General Dave Yost said ICAC is an important tool, but parents who intervene on their children's online activities are still the first line of defense.

"It's time for mom and dads to put their parental pants on and lay down the law. You've got to be watching, it's your job to protect."

The new money will also be used to increase ICAC's educational outreach to teach parents and children about online crimes.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
