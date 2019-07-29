© 2020 WKSU
Akron Children's Hospital Opens Center for Gender Affirming Medicine

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published July 29, 2019 at 7:09 PM EDT
Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children’s Hospital is one of the first in the area to provide alternative care for transgender and LGBTQ patients. The gender-affirming medicine center offers services specific to young people dealing with gender identity issues. The services include: pubertal suppression, gender-affirming hormones, mental health care coordination, preventive visits, education and supportive care for LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Medical director Dr. Crystal Cole said the center is a safe environment.  

“Being in an affirming environment, whether that be in the home environment, school environment, healthcare environment, this has shown to decrease the risk of homelessness, decrease the risk of suicide,” Cole said.

Cole said the center offers care to patients who have had to travel elsewhere in the past. Appointments can be made through the Adolescent Medicine department, located in the Considine Professional Building. The center sees patients from ages 7 to 25. For an appointment, call 330-543-8538.

