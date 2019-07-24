Gov. DeWine Opens the 166th Ohio State Fair in Columbus

It’s opening day at the Ohio State Fair. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected make their way to Columbus to enjoy the food, rides, games, and animals. Gov. Mike DeWine saw this as a great way to show off what the state has to offer.

Backed by the All-Ohio State Fair Choir and Band, DeWine officially opened the 166th Ohio State Fair.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by the traditional tour of the fair, DeWine’s first as governor.

But DeWine said he’s been coming to the fair ever since he was a young boy, when his family would go to early mass on Sundays then make their way to Columbus from Greene County.

“Come on out. You can’t get better than this weather. You can’t get better than this band, the choir. There’s something going on at this fair virtually every single minute from the time it opens to the time it closes down at night,” he said.

He said celebrating agriculture has become especially important this year as farmers struggle with heavy flooding.