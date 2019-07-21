© 2020 WKSU
WKSU
Northeast Ohio Bookstores Join Effort to Help Immigrant Organization

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 21, 2019 at 11:05 PM EDT
photo of Kate Schlademan
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Kate Schlademan (right) owns the Learned Owl bookstore in Hudson.

Four independent booksellers in Northeast Ohio joined others around the country to try to help the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Bookstores Against Borders event over the weekend raised money for RAICES, a Texas-based nonprofit providing legal aid and other resources to refugees detained  at the border.

Loganberry Books, Mac's Backs, Visible Voice and the Learned Owl donated 10 percent of their sales, and are also raising money online. Learned Owl owner Kate Schlademan said bookstores are a good fit for such an event.

“We feel strongly about human rights issues, and we think there is a need for help," Schlademan said. "We hope that we can represent all sides of different issues and help to educate people with facts. And that is our goal no matter what we’re doing.”  

The nationwide fundraiser has a goal to raise $100,000 by the end of the month, using an online portal.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
