Ohio City Pizzeria Offers Opportunities For Former Inmates

A Cleveland Chef is taking another step to help people who have fallen on hard times. Brandon Chrostowski is helping a community nonprofit open a pizza shop called Ohio City Pizzeria.

Chrostowski is the founder and CEO of Edwin’s restaurant, where he trains and employs former inmates. This new venture has a similar mission.

Ohio City Pizzeria employs people involved in programs sponsored by the West Side Catholic Center, which provides food and shelter for those in need, of any religion, on Cleveland's West Side.

“So the idea is really to serve those that are going through that rough patch, without a home or struggling to be where they want to be. Everyone goes through that in life, and we’re doing it through culinary arts and hospitality,” he said.

Chrostowski said operating a nonprofit has been a learning curve, but apart from funding, it’s just like running any other business.