Longtime Cleveland Television Personality Fred Griffith Dies At 90

Fred Griffith spent 53 years on TV in Cleveland — and most people agree — it never changed him.

As homespun as a host could be, the West Virginia native and Air Force veteran began his television career at WVIZ/PBS, now part of ideastream, where he hosted a talk show.

He moved to WEWS Channel 5 as a writer, then news director. Six years later, he stepped in to host "The Morning Exchange.” His colleagues there remembered him in a Friday tribute as “the heart and soul of television during its golden age."

He once said he surprised himself by staying there 27 years, even turning down a chance to work for ABC, which modeled its "Good Morning America" program after the show at Channel 5 — and had asked him to host.

Changing stations in 2000, Griffith spent 12 years at WKYC Channel 3, most hosting the "Good Company" program.

In addition to his TV work, he co-wrote seven books — one about his adopted hometown of Cleveland and the others, co-written with his wife Linda, about food, including one that garnered a James Beard Award in 1995.

Griffith had been staying in assisted living centers since fracturing his pelvis in 2017. He passed away at 90 years old.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit .