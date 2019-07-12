Morning Headlines: Mount Carmel Fires 23 Employees, Senators Call for Slain Reporters Memorial

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 12:

Mount Carmel fires 23 employees, changes leadership;

Senators call for honor for slain reporters with memorial;

49 sex predators arrested during All-Star game events;

NOAA: Lake Erie to face one of worst algal blooms;

Cleveland man charged in quadruple murder;

Judges resentence man to prison after overturning death sentence;

All-Star Game gets record-low television rating;

Akron Beacon Journal to change location;

Study: Women underrepresented in leadership roles in Summit County

Mount Carmel fires 23 employees, changes leadership

An Ohio hospital system says it's firing 23 more employees and changing leadership after investigating excessive painkiller doses given to dozens of patients who died. The Mount Carmel Health System announcement comes five weeks after a Columbus-area doctor accused of ordering the doses, William Husel, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. Mount Carmel said the newly fired employees include five physician, nursing and pharmacy management team members. The CEO said he's resigning this month, and the chief clinical officer is retiring in September. Mount Carmel previously fired Husel. His lawyer said Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Senators call for memorial to honor slain reporters

Three U.S. senators including Ohio’s Rob Portman are sponsoring legislation to create a new memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor journalists killed in the line of duty. Portman along with Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Ben Cardin of Maryland said it would be a privately-funded memorial constructed on federal lands in the nation's capital. Collins said the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She said it would honor those who "sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting." The senators said about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which would be a non-profit arm of the National Press Club.

49 sex predators arrested during All-Star game events

Ohio authorities said 49 people were arrested during two stings aimed at sexual predators during the days of festivities around baseball's All-Star Game in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced the results two days after the All-Star events wrapped up. The Human Trafficking Task Force operations targeted people authorities said are helping fund human trafficking by buying sex. Operation Homerun resulted in 21 arrests for soliciting prostitution. Operation Triple Play netted 28 people who face charges that they were seeking sexual activity with individuals they believed were minor children.

NOAA: Lake Erie to face one of worst algal blooms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual algae forecast for Lake Erie, and it looks like it’s going to be a tough summer. Scientists project that this year's bloom is likely to be among the five largest since they began ranking them in 2002. They said heavy rains in the spring and summer will help fuel a large bloom of potentially toxic algae.

Cleveland man charged in quadruple murder

Police have charged a Cleveland man in the deaths of his 6-year-old son, the boy's 2-year-old sister, the children's mother and their neighbor in Slavic Village. Armond Johnson Sr., 26, is charged with aggravated murder in the four killings. Authorities said the two children found dead in their home died of smoke inhalation. Their mother, 25-year-old Takeyra Collins, died of gunshot wounds. The neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., was found fatally shot in a vacant lot near the house. Police said they believe Cousin was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Judges resentence man to prison after overturning death sentence

A Cleveland man, whose 2002 death sentence for aggravated murder and rape was overturned, has been resentenced to life in prison without parole. A three-judge panel in Cuyahoga County imposed the sentence on 42-year-old Kelly Foust after approving a plea agreement that allowed him to avoid facing a possible death penalty again. Cleveland.com reports that authorities said Foust broke into a home in 2001 looking for his estranged girlfriend. They said he fatally beat Jose Coreano with a claw hammer, raped the girl and set fire to the house. A federal appeals court overturned Foust's death sentence in 2011, finding that his lawyers didn't present evidence of "horrific" childhood abuse he was subjected to.

All-Star Game gets record-low television rating

Baseball's All-Star Game this week had a record-low television rating. The American League's 4-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating and 11 share on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by a little more than 8 million viewers. That is down from the low recorded for last year's All-Star Game.

Akron Beacon Journal moving to a new home

The Akron Beacon Journal has found a new place to call home. After 81 years on East Exchange Street, it'll move a few blocks away to the former B.F. Goodrich campus in downtown Akron. It'll take over the top floor of the AES building on South Main Street sometime between September and November. The East Exchange Street building is on the market for $3 million.

Study: Women underrepresented in leadership roles in Summit County

A new study shows that women, especially women of color, are underrepresented in Summit County's public and private leadership positions. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the study by the Women's Network of Ohio collected data from more than 340 employers and nearly 170 nonprofit boards. The results also showed the county falls behind in terms of gender leadership equity. One of the sectors women lead in the county are judicial seats; they currently hold 66% of local judicial seats and 33% nationally.