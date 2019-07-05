Share Your Input for WKSU's Next News Series

One of the priorities of WKSU News is to produce in-depth reporting that delves into topics that are important to the communities we serve. Our goal is to produce comprehensive, informative and engaging stories that make a difference in the lives of our audience. WKSU’s journalists are considering three ideas for the future. But in order to best serve our audience, we value your input. Which one is most important to you?

Recycling

Many people have questions when it comes to recycling: what can and can’t be recycled, what’s the impact it’s having on the economy and what’s the effect it’s having on the environment? The lack of uniform recycling standards only compounds the confusion. When recycling became popular, the idea was reduce, reuse, recycle, but recycling seems to be the only “R” that caught on. This reporting could cover the potential of recycling in our daily lives, the impact, good or bad, that recycling is having on our communities, and examine the lost promise of guilt-free consumption.

Credit JOE WOLF / FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL, SEATTLE, WA / FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL, SEATTLE, WA A high school education will look different in Akron beginning in fall 2019 when the district implements its College & Career Academies program.

High School Reboot

Akron is transforming its high schools into College and Career Academies. Cleveland is turning to outside organizations to revamp the curriculum in some of its high schools. School districts across Ohio are looking to prepare students to be part of the 21st century workforce, and that means including options beyond just getting students ready for four years in college. These stories could look into how high school education is changing and how effective that evolution is proving to be.

Credit UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH / UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH Americans live to an average age of 78.6 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An aging population has wide-ranging implications.

Aging

In less than 40 years the number of people in the U.S. age 65 or older is expected to double. What does that mean for Ohioans? If the overall population of Northeast Ohio is shrinking, how will we take care of our aging population? This reporting could cover everything from where the research on Alzheimer's stands to the experience of grandparents raising grandkids whose parents are dealing with addiction.