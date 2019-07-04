Morning Headlines: Omnova Solutions Sold to British Company; Diebold Nixdorf Hit with Lawsuit

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 4:

British chemical company purchases Omnova Solutions

Beachwood-based Omnova Solutions is being bought by British chemicals company Synthomer. The Beacon Journal reports the deal is valued at about $455 million and will be complete by next year. Omnova Solutions moved operations from Fairlawn to Beachwood in 2014. It has around 1,900 employees globally, including at its Akron and Mogadore plants. It makes polymers and specialty chemicals for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and oil and gas industries

Diebold Nixdorf hit with lawsuit

North Canton-based Diebold Nixdorf is facing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders. The Beacon Journal reports the lawsuit accuses former executives Andy Mattes and Christopher Chapman of making false statements in 2017 that led up to a downward revision in earnings. It resulted in a nearly 23% drop in stock price. Diebold Nixdorf said it plans to defend itself, and claims the statements are false.

Judge blocks Ohio abortion law, clinics to remain open

A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Ohio law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett halts the July 11 enforcement of the so-called heartbeat bill law. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant. Ohio is among a dozen states that have considered similar legislation this year, as abortion opponents have pursued a national anti-abortion strategy to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision fueled by a conservative swing on the U.S. Supreme Court. Courts have already blocked substantially similar laws in Kentucky and Mississippi.

Cleveland RTA names new CEO

Cleveland’s public transit agency has named its next CEO. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has hired India Birdsong, a transit administrator in Nashville. Birdsong will replace interim CEO Floun'say Caver, who took the job after Joe Calabrese stepped down amid controversy in 2018. Former board president George Dixon III resigned after he was accused of owing RTA more than $1 million in underpaid health-care premiums and the use of a company cell phone. RTA has been facing a decline in ridership and state funding. Cleveland.com reports the agency needs to replace much of its rail car fleet at a cost of $240 million.

Cleveland to celebrate Civil War monument

A ceremony marking the 125th anniversary of a Civil War monument in Cleveland is set for Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument honoring the county's citizens who fought and worked for the Union was dedicated July 4, 1894. Major General John C. Harris, Jr., adjutant general of the Ohio Army National Guard, will give the keynote speech. The Monument Commission recently announced the addition of 107 names of veterans of the United States Colored Troops to 9,000 names already on the monument's Roll of Honor. All 107 were enlisted or appointed from Cuyahoga County. In case of rain, Thursday's ceremony will be held at the nearby Old Stone Church.

Trumbull County launches Italian Food Trail

A region of Ohio steeped in Italian culture is showing off its local cuisine with a new culinary passport. The Italian Food Trail is designed to draw tourists and residents to 15 participating restaurants, markets, pizza shops and wineries throughout Trumbull County, to appreciate the Italian food offerings. Some of the county's most memorable dishes are rooted in the traditions of Italian families that began arriving in the area in the late 19th century. The free passport is available at the county tourism office, the food sites or through the trail's website while supplies last.