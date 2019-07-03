Fourth of July Travelers To Set Record This Year

AAA predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday. And that includes 2.1 million Ohioans. Drivers are likely to face a little frustration because there’s a lot of construction on Ohio’s roadways right now.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning said there are more than 1,000 construction projects throughout the state, including major ones on Interstate 75.

“We have three locations there where we are doing construction – that’s Cincinnati, Findlay and Toledo. We are also doing work on I-271 near Cleveland and I-76 in the Akron area. Plus, you’ll find construction on the I-71 and I-70 corridor through downtown Columbus,” he said.

Bruning said the best way to avoid frustration is to check out the state’s website, OHGO.com, before traveling. And he said to allow extra time for travel through construction zones.