Fourth of July Travelers To Set Record This Year

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 3, 2019 at 9:11 PM EDT
photo of traffic on Ohio roads
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Heavy traffic is anticipated on the state's roadways for Independence Day.

AAA predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday. And that includes 2.1 million Ohioans. Drivers are likely to face a little frustration because there’s a lot of construction on Ohio’s roadways right now.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning said there are more than 1,000 construction projects throughout the state, including major ones on Interstate 75.

“We have three locations there where we are doing construction – that’s Cincinnati, Findlay and Toledo. We are also doing work on I-271 near Cleveland and I-76 in the Akron area. Plus, you’ll find construction on the I-71 and I-70 corridor through downtown Columbus,” he said.

Bruning said the best way to avoid frustration is to check out the state’s website, OHGO.com, before traveling. And he said to allow extra time for travel through construction zones.

Tags

CommunityFourth of JulyJuly 4Traffictravelconstruction
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
