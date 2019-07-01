© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Farmers Seek Help From USDA to Deal with Flood Damage to Crops

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 1, 2019 at 7:08 PM EDT
1 of 2
Many of Ohio's farms are behind as flooding from severe rainy weather last month is still preventing them from planting crops.
Dan Konik
2 of 2
Dorothy Pelanda, the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, says she has asked the United States Department of Agriculture to help farmers in Ohio recover from the impact of the flooding.
Dan Konik

Ohio’s agriculture director asked the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy weather.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said she’s traveled the state and witnessed firsthand how record rainfall has devastated farmers. 

“I would be hard-pressed to tell you what part of the state is worse than another. There’s standing water and waist-high weeds in much of Ohio,” she said. 

Pelanda asked U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to help Ohio farmers plant cover crops for erosion control and to waive rules that limit the aid available to new farmers who lack a track record to qualify for emergency programs.

She said farmers tell her weather conditions this year are the worst they’ve experienced.

Tags

CommunityfarmsOhio FloodingOhio Department of AgricultureUSDA
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content