Four Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio Form the Largest Merger in the Country

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published July 1, 2019 at 8:04 PM EDT
photo of children
Ken Wood
/
Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland
The new Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio is expected to serve more children than the four clubs did individually, according to Interim President and CEO Ron Soeder.

Four Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio joined in one of the largest mergers of its kind in the country. The new Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will include Cleveland and Akron, as well as Lorain and Erie counties.

Ron Soeder, the interim president and CEO of the new organization, said it provides more resources to serve at-risk youth and creates more opportunities for community involvement.

“Across four counties, being able to unify our messages, will enable more people to get involved, whether it’s as a donor, volunteer, or as a staff person. And, certainly, we believe that we’ll have more opportunities to serve kids more effectively,” Soeder said.

The clubs, which have a total budget of $11 million, operate a combined 36 sites and serve nearly 8,500 kids.

Phillip Grant
Phillip was born in Cleveland but raised in Kent. He is an undergraduate student at Kent State majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and will be graduating in Spring 2020. Currently, he is an intern at WKSU working to enhance and diversify his journalistic skills. Phillip plans on using both TV and radio platforms to not only analyze and discuss sports but also help bring people from all walks of life together to bridge the gap between sports and society. 
