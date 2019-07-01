Four Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio Form the Largest Merger in the Country

Four Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio joined in one of the largest mergers of its kind in the country. The new Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will include Cleveland and Akron, as well as Lorain and Erie counties.

Ron Soeder, the interim president and CEO of the new organization, said it provides more resources to serve at-risk youth and creates more opportunities for community involvement.

“Across four counties, being able to unify our messages, will enable more people to get involved, whether it’s as a donor, volunteer, or as a staff person. And, certainly, we believe that we’ll have more opportunities to serve kids more effectively,” Soeder said.

The clubs, which have a total budget of $11 million, operate a combined 36 sites and serve nearly 8,500 kids.