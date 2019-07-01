It's All-Star Week in Cleveland. The MLB game will be played Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field.

The City of Cleveland is providing detour information to help people avoid congested areas of downtown. According to a press release from the mayor's office both Lakeside Ave. and St. Clair Ave. are closed in preparation for the All-Star Game and will remain closed through July 17th. A full list of road closures during the All-Star Game can be found here.

Amid the usual warnings about increased traffic and lack of parking, the City of Cleveland and Major League Baseball also warned consumers about counterfeit merchandise ahead of this weekends' All Star events. MLB Senior Vice President Ethan Orlinsky said to look for their official trademark.

“Look for the holographic sticker on our licensed product because all MLB licensed products bears a hologram.”

Orlinksy also said if you haven't purchased tickets previously from a particular broker, you should think twice before buying.

Cleveland Preps for MLB All-Star Game Listen • 0:11

“There are three types of tickets that are being put out. There's the souvenir ticket, the spitter stock ticket and then there's the digital ticker. There are no print at home tickets for the All Star week."

With temperatures forecast to be in the 80s, attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and opt for comfortable shoes.

There will be beefed up security downtown for the festivities, which begin Friday. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says there will be more police on foot, on bike, and in the air, in helicopters.

The FAA will be imposing flight restrictions, and flying drones will be not be allowed. A full list of items prohibited during the All-Star Game can be found here.

All-Star Game week brings with it dozens of activities which will be available throughout the week. Activities include concerts, races, a VR tournament, and more. The week culminates with the MLB All-Star Game on July 9 at 7:30 p.m.