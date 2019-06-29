Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.
Keeping Your Online Data Safe in the Digital Age
As Chief Information Security Officer at Kent State University, Robert Eckman is responsible for driving cyber security excellence and maturity across the University.
He has over 25 years of experience in technology as a project management specialist. His background includes work as the Cyber Security Program Manager for FirstEnergy’s Nuclear division and in roles at Progressive Insurance and Shearer’s Foods.