Akron Beacon Journal Building on List of Endangered Historic Sites

Two Ohio newspapers have made the list of the most endangered buildings in the state this year.

Preservation Ohio’s list takes nominations from residents in considering the most endangered historic sites. This year’s list includes 13 sites. Among them are the soon to be vacated Akron Beacon Journal building and the Dayton Daily News building.

Thomas Palmer, the executive director of Preservation Ohio, said he expects future lists to include additional unused newspaper buildings.

“This is really illustrative of a sort of a situation with changes in the American economy and changes in the way people consume news.”

Palmer said these buildings offer a great opportunity for reuse because they’re often large venues, originally made to house dozens to sometimes hundreds of workers.

Palmer said his organization works with local conservation groups to help to preserve buildings on the list.