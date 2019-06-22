Geology Professor Joseph Ortiz Talks About Current Threats to Lake Erie

Trained in Aquatic Biology and Oceanography, Joseph Ortiz is a Professor of Geology at Kent State University. His research takes him all over the world as he attempts to "unravel climate mysteries." As a companion piece to our Watershed news series starting June 24, 2019, he talked with us about the current conditions of Lake Erie, from the algae blooms in the western part of the lake, their effect on the central and eastern sections, to the additional challenges specific to the lake above northeast Ohio.