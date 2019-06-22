© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Geology Professor Joseph Ortiz Talks About Current Threats to Lake Erie

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published June 22, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
photo of Doctor Joseph Ortiz
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Joseph Ortiz

Trained in Aquatic Biology and Oceanography, Joseph Ortiz is a Professor of Geology at Kent State University.  His research takes him all over the world as he attempts to "unravel climate mysteries."  As a companion piece to our Watershed news series starting June 24, 2019, he talked with us about the current conditions of Lake Erie, from the algae blooms in the western part of the lake, their effect on the central and eastern sections, to the additional challenges specific to the lake above northeast Ohio.  

Tags

CommunityElevationsWatershedLake ErieE Coli Pollution
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
See stories by Joe Gunderman
Related Content