Community
Oh_Really_graphic-10.png
OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call "OH Really?" It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.

Listener Asks OH Really? for Update on Salem Fresh Mark ICE Raids

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 19, 2019 at 10:34 PM EDT
photo of FreshMark plant
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Nearly 140 people were arrested during the immigration raids at the Fresh Mark facility in Salem one year ago. ICE officials also took paperwork from other Fresh Mark offices in Northeast Ohio.

One year ago, immigration agents raided a Salem meat processing facility and arrested more than 140 undocumented immigrants. In this installment of “OH Really,” a listener asks for an update.

Debbie Toder from West Akron said she felt terrible when she heard about the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids at the FreshMark facility.

“I was wondering what happened to the workers and their families and communities that were affected by the ICE raids this past summer,” she said.

According to Sister Rene Weeks, director of the Hispanic ministry at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Salem, since the raids many single men seem to have moved away, while others with families have found different types of work.

“Well, I think some people were afraid to go back to Fresh Mark. And that led them to seek out other places," she said. "There’s always been some who worked on farms. Some of the farm work is seasonal, and some of it is year-round. I think there’s been a bit more movement in that direction.”

Weeks adds that the raids also spurred many undocumented immigrants to get temporary work authorizations.

Have a question you’d like answered? Visit our ‘OH Really?’ page.

CommunityImmigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrants in Ohioice raidsFreshmarkOH really?
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
