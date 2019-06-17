Morning Headlines: Nurse Accused of Stealing Drugs From Nursing Home; Bauer Pitches First Shutout

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 17:

Summit County nurse faces more than 100 theft and fraud charges;

Canal Fulton police officer injured in standoff with gunman;

Revere High School cancels football practice in wake of investigation;

Bauer pitches first career shutout for the Indians;

A Munroe Falls nurse is facing more than 100 charges for allegedly stealing prescription medication and forging documents at the Alliance nursing home where she worked. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 32-year-old Kortney Aebersold was arrested last week on dozens of charges of forgery, identity fraud and drug possession. Aebersold appeared in court Friday but did not enter a plea, according to the Beacon Journal. Court documents do not identify the nursing home where she worked.

A Canal Fulton Police officer was injured in an armed standoff over the weekend. In a release, officials said officers responded to an apartment Saturday night after a complaint about 39-year-old Gabriel Mayberry making threatening statements to harm himself and others. Police said they were fired upon through a door with a single gunshot, and a "projectile" from that gunshot struck a sergeant in the foot. Authorities entered the apartment and found Mayberry with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at the scene. The sergeant was expected to fully recover.

Revere High School football practices have been put on hold and the coaching staff put on leave after what the school calls a "lapse in appropriate supervision" at a football camp last week. The Beacon Journal reports Revere officials announced it was cancelling its own youth football camp scheduled to start Monday while it investigates what happened at a football camp at Heidelberg College in Tiffin. The school hasn’t released details, but officials say no students were injured.

Trevor Bauer has accomplished a lot of things in his career, but there was one box he wasn't able to check off until Sunday in Detroit. Bauer pitched his first shutout as a pro, ending the longest winless streak of his career. Bauer gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked none. This was his 166th start in the majors. The 28-year-old righty had been 0-5 in his previous eight starts before dominating the Tigers in his third career complete game. Cleveland beat Detroit 8-0 Sunday, completing a three game sweep of the Tigers.