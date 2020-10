Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Dr. Warren became Kent State University's 12th president in July 2014.

As Kent State University President Dr. Beverly J. Warren prepares to depart the university, we sat down with President Warren to discuss her time as leader of the university.

Dr. Warren became the 12th president of Kent State University in July 2014. She will be suceeded by current Kent State Provost, Dr. Todd A. Diacon.