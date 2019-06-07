Morning Headlines: DeWine Outlines Cuyahoga Co. Jail Changes; Cleveland Officer Cleared in Shooting

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 6:

DeWine outlines Cuyahoga County jail changes

Gov. Mike DeWine is more than doubling the size of the state's jail inspections team. The change comes following a review that was prompted by discrepancies in reports about the Cuyahoga County Jail where eight inmates died in 2018 and one this year. U.S. Marshals found "inhumane" conditions and civil rights abuses. DeWine said Thursday in announcing the changes that adding more staff will allow inspectors to do more comprehensive reviews of the jails. DeWine wants inspectors to be able to do unannounced inspections. He's also wants jails to be required to tell inspectors when there's an inmate death or violence behind bars.

Cleveland officer cleared in shooting

A grand jury has cleared an off-duty Cleveland police officer in a fatal 2018 shooting. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien served as special prosecutor while a grand jury reviewed the shooting of Thomas Yatsko, 21, by Sgt. Dean Graziolli. O'Brien's statement Thursday said Graziolli was working security at a Cleveland bowling alley when he kicked out Yatsko for fighting. Yatsko returned and Graziolli fired twice when Yatsko ignored warnings and moved toward him. A lawsuit filed by Yatsko's family is pending.

Woman who left newborn in Geauga woods in '93 charged

A woman who put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area Geauga County in 1993 has been charged with aggravated murder. Detectives decided last fall to explore a relatively new technology of DNA that uses a family tree of 1,400 relatives. They honed in on 49-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey of Euclid. She married the newborn's father and they have three adult children.

Cathedral Buffet auction called off amid settlement

A sheriff’s sale of Televangelist Ernest Angley’s Cathedral Buffet and TV studio scheduled for Friday has been called off. The Beacon Journal reports that Angley’s Grace Cathedral Inc. reached a partial settlement with creditor Beck Energy over a $3.6 million loan default lawsuit. The 11th hour deal is the culmination of a dispute dating back to 2013 when Beck, which has an oil well on the Cuyahoga Falls property, issued the loan to Angley. Angley went back on a promise to repay it by 2016. Beck filed suit a year later.

Mount Carmel turns water back on, still probing Legionnaires' outbreak

The water is back on at a Columbus-area hospital where more than a dozen people have contracted Legionnaires' disease. Health Officials don’t know exactly how the outbreak started, but imposed water restrictions more than a month ago at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City. The hospital said the water supply has been disinfected and has installed new filters. One patient has died.

Authories continue to investigate Rocky River Reservation murders

The mystery remains surrounding a couple found murdered in the Rocky River Reservation. Rangers on Thursday provided few other details in the deaths of Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine Brown, 33. A medical examiner said they were both shot in the head. Authorities have not said how Sledge and Brown knew each other. Their bodies were found Tuesday by kayakers.

Cleveland city councilman wishes to bring back prayers before meetings

A Cleveland city councilman wants to go back to opening meetings with a prayer. Joe Jones tells Cleveland.com he's a man of God and believes prayer can held guide council. Council stopped the prayers about a decade ago when it struggled to find a minister and instead has held moments of reflection. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that prayers at meetings don't violate the First Amendment. The issue hasn't been a discussion beyond Jones's remarks.

Cleveland close to breaking record for the wettest spring

Cleveland is in the midst of one of the wettest springs on record. Cleveland.com reports Thursday marked the 48th day since the start of spring that it has rained in Cleveland. The most rain for a spring since 1900 was 19.25 inches in 1989. Cleveland has received 12.25 inches through mid-afternoon Thursday.

Thousands to celebrate 84th anniversary of Alcoholics Anonymous

As many as 12,000 people are expected in Akron this weekend for the 84th anniversary of the founding of Alcoholics Anonymous. Stan Hywet Hall & Garden is the hub of Founders Day. It was at Gate Lodge where Henrietta Seiberling introduced surgeon Dr. Robert Smith and Bill W. in meeting that ended up leading to the founding principles for the organization. Sunday morning hundreds of bikers drive to Dr. Bob's gravesite at Mount Peace Cemetery to pay their respects.