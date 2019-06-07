© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Esports Comes to Kent State: An Interview with Maria Hawkins

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published June 7, 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT
Picture of Kent State University team at computers playing video games
Kent State University
KSU eSports team in action during a tournament.

Picture of Maria Hawkins
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Maria Hawkins is current eSports coordinator for Kent State University.

Maria Hawkins is the project manager of the eSports program at Kent State University. Esports is multiplayer online video gaming competition played for spectators - either in person or on streaming sites such as Twitch.  

The Kent State varsity eSports team plays on four different platforms: Overwatch, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and Rocket League. As new games become popular, the university will consider adding them as competitive platforms.

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
