Esports Comes to Kent State: An Interview with Maria Hawkins

Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Maria Hawkins is current eSports coordinator for Kent State University.

Maria Hawkins is the project manager of the eSports program at Kent State University. Esports is multiplayer online video gaming competition played for spectators - either in person or on streaming sites such as Twitch.

The Kent State varsity eSports team plays on four different platforms: Overwatch, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and Rocket League. As new games become popular, the university will consider adding them as competitive platforms.