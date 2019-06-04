© 2020 WKSU
Victims Abused by Ohio State Doctor Push for Chance to Sue

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 4, 2019 at 6:17 PM EDT
photo of Roger Beedon speaking at podium
KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
: Roger Beedon (center) speaks about the sexual abuse he says Richard Strauss inflicted on him.

Some more men are coming forward with stories of sexual assault by a former Ohio State sports doctor to join the push for a legal change to allow them to sue the university. 

The men say they have anxiety and trust issues, and are sickened when they see photos of Richard Strauss and when they read the recent report that showed he sexually abused 177 student athletes. This is the first time Roger Beedon has spoken out publicly. Beedon was a hockey scholarship player and said nothing happened after he reported Strauss’ repeated abuse to an assistant athletic trainer in the late 1980s.

“Even though Strauss is dead and can’t be held accountable, we now know that Ohio State was negligent. And they must be held accountable.”

Beedon and others want movement on a bill to allow them to sue Ohio State. Court-ordered mediation on the Strauss cases is scheduled for June 15.

CommunityOhio StateRichard Straussstudent athletessexual abuse
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
