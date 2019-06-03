© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

One Week After Tornado Outbreak: Volunteer, Relief Efforts Continue

WYSO | By April Laissle
Published June 3, 2019 at 1:57 PM EDT
Thousands of volunteers worked across Dayton area neighborhoods over the weekend to clean up damage from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
Thousands of volunteers worked across Dayton area neighborhoods over the weekend to clean up damage from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Over the weekend, thousands of volunteers helped clean-up Dayton neighborhoods damaged by Memorial Day’s tornado outbreak.

Roadways once closed due to storm debris reopened in much of the city over the weekend. Power has been restored to all but about 2,000 residents.  Hundreds remain without gas service.

Dozens of buildings are no longer habitable, including at least two apartment complexes. Some affected residents are staying with friends or family members. About 130 people have moved into emergency shelters.

Local authorities are providing free and to those who need them to file insurance claims. Insurance companies have set up mobile units across the city.

Representatives from FEMA will be on the ground assessing damaged properties this week.  The agency will not distribute any financial assistance during the visit.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Tags

CommunityDayton tornadoFEMA
April Laissle
See stories by April Laissle
Related Content