One Week After Tornado Outbreak: Volunteer, Relief Efforts Continue

Over the weekend, thousands of volunteers helped clean-up Dayton neighborhoods damaged by Memorial Day’s tornado outbreak.

Roadways once closed due to storm debris reopened in much of the city over the weekend. Power has been restored to all but about 2,000 residents. Hundreds remain without gas service.

Dozens of buildings are no longer habitable, including at least two apartment complexes. Some affected residents are staying with friends or family members. About 130 people have moved into emergency shelters.

Local authorities are providing free and to those who need them to file insurance claims. Insurance companies have set up mobile units across the city.

Representatives from FEMA will be on the ground assessing damaged properties this week. The agency will not distribute any financial assistance during the visit.

