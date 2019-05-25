© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

John Saylor, Kent Alum, is a Guitar Pin Man

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published May 25, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
photo of John Saylor holding guitar pin
Joe Gunderman
/
WKSU
John Saylor

John Saylor works with the developmentally disabled, helping them with job placements and housing, to name just a little of his involvement.  But he also is a fashioner of specialty guitar pins and other parts for the instrument.  We spoke with him at the shops of Guitar Parts and More.

Tags

CommunityElevationsJohn SaylorGuitar PinsDevelopmentally Disabled
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
See stories by Joe Gunderman
Related Content