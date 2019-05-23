LGBTQ Ohioans Share Discrimination Stories with Senate Committee

Several people identifying as transgender and gay went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s anti-discrimination law.

Jody Davis told lawmakers of her experiences of discrimination as a transgender woman. She said not only will the bill provide protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations, but it will also send a message of support for the LGBTQ community, including young people.

“They’re still trying to figure out themselves and any kind of legislation that they can look to and say ‘it’s safe for me to be here, it’s safe for me to be myself in my high school, in my college, in my jobs, in my family.’ I mean it’s so important.”

The next step will likely be a hearing for opponents, who fear this could result in frivolous lawsuits and harm religious rights.