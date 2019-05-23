© 2020 WKSU
LGBTQ Ohioans Share Discrimination Stories with Senate Committee

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 23, 2019 at 4:18 PM EDT
A photo of Davis testifying
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Jody Davis testifies at the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB11.

Several people identifying as transgender and gay went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s anti-discrimination law. 

Jody Davis told lawmakers of her experiences of discrimination as a transgender woman. She said not only will the bill provide protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations, but it will also send a message of support for the LGBTQ community, including young people.

“They’re still trying to figure out themselves and any kind of legislation that they can look to and say ‘it’s safe for me to be here, it’s safe for me to be myself in my high school, in my college, in my jobs, in my family.’ I mean it’s so important.”

The next step will likely be a hearing for opponents, who fear this could result in frivolous lawsuits and harm religious rights.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
