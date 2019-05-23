Cleveland Parks Improve in National Ranking

A new report finds that Cleveland’s parks have improved slightly over the last year. The survey from the Trust for Public Land ranks the city’s parks as 35th nationally, up two spots from 2018.

The study takes into account park size, investment, amenities and access.

Shanelle Smith is the Ohio director for the Trust for Public Land.

She said parks have an impact on both physical and mental health.

“And so the city has taken leadership to make sure that Cleveland residents live within 10 minutes of a high quality park. We’re already at 82% and so we are hoping to work with the mayor and his staff to achieve that 10 minute walk goal so that 100% of residents live within a 10 minute walk of a high quality park.”

While Cleveland residents have more access to parks, the size of those parks are smaller than the national median and the amount of land the city reserves for parks is lower than the national average.