Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Kent Powers Forward in Fuel Cell Research

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published May 18, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
photo of Angela Deibel and Dr. Yanhai Du holding one type of fuel cell.
JOE GUNDERMAN
/
WKSU
Angela Deibel and Dr. Yanhai Du hold one type of fuel cell.

Elevations visited with Dr Yanhai Du in his fuel cell lab in the College of Aeronautics and Engineering at Kent State University.  Marketing and engineering double major Angela Deibel gave us a tour, and the two explained fuel cells, how they are constructed and some of their applications.  We also got a ride in Kent State's new Zero Emissions Vehicle, a project Ms Deibel has been team leader on for the past three years.  One might see it driving around Kent's main campus.  The vehicle is charged by sunlight, and also by a fuel cell in the lab.  

photo of Angela Deibel driving the Zero Emissions Vehicle
Credit JOE GUNDERMAN / WKSU
/
WKSU
Angela Deibel drives the Kent State Zero Emissions Vehicle

CommunityElevationsDr. Yanhai DuFuel cellsZero Emmissions VehicleAngela DeibelGreen Technology
