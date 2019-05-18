Kent Powers Forward in Fuel Cell Research

Elevations visited with Dr Yanhai Du in his fuel cell lab in the College of Aeronautics and Engineering at Kent State University. Marketing and engineering double major Angela Deibel gave us a tour, and the two explained fuel cells, how they are constructed and some of their applications. We also got a ride in Kent State's new Zero Emissions Vehicle, a project Ms Deibel has been team leader on for the past three years. One might see it driving around Kent's main campus. The vehicle is charged by sunlight, and also by a fuel cell in the lab.

Credit JOE GUNDERMAN / WKSU / WKSU Angela Deibel drives the Kent State Zero Emissions Vehicle