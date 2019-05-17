© 2020 WKSU
Apartments Open for Homeless Young Adults in Kent

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published May 17, 2019 at 1:28 PM EDT
a photo of apartments for homeless youth
COLEMAN PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
New apartments at Coleman Professional Services offer a place to stay for homeless young adults.

Foster kids in Portage and Stark Counties who are aging out of the system and facing the possibility of homelessness now have an option for support.

Coleman Professional Services has opened the first apartments for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who are no longer eligible for foster care.

Kathy Myers is the Director of Communications and Advocacy at Coleman.

“It’s something, as I said, we need in Portage County and Stark County and all of our counties. They-- young people who don’t have those supports, who don’t have the families--they need to have somebody wrap their arms around them and that’s what Coleman is there to do.”

There are 10 rentable apartments each in Kent and in a building in Massillon.

Both buildings are already filled.

Correction:  This story originally misidentified Kathy Myers as the on-site manager of the new apartments.

CommunityFoster CareHomelessnessyoung adultsColeman Professional Services
