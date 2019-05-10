Morning Headlines: Lyme Disease Could Be on the Rise, Ohio House Passes Budget With Income Tax Cuts

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 10:

Lyme disease could increase statewide;

Ohio budget looks to cut income taxes;

Judge won't grant delay on new congressional map;

Akron's Crest Bakery could soon shut down;

Elizabeth Warren plans to fight opioid epidemic in hard-hit areas;

Lorain mayor steps down;

Cedar Point to open for the season;

Lyme disease could increase statewide

The odds of getting Lyme disease and other illnesses carried by ticks could go up this year. The Columbus Dispatch reports the number of reported cases of Lyme disease has doubled in the last four years. So far this year, there have already been 27 cases statewide including two in Summit County. There’s also growing concern about Rocky Mountain spotted fever and meat allergies that can develop as the result of a tick bite. The Dispatch reports there are a variety of factors contributing to the increase including development, more human interaction with tick-carrying deer and climate change. For tips on how to prevent tick bites, click here.

Ohio budget looks to cut income taxes

The Ohio Senate is next to consider the two-year state budget following House approval of the spending plan that includes a healthy reduction in the state income tax. The GOP-controlled House voted in favor of the $69-billion budget Thursday following its approval by the House Finance Committee a day earlier. The House plan eliminates personal income taxes for those earning less than $22,500 and enacts a 6.6% cut for everyone else.

Judge won't grant delay on new congressional map

The federal judges who found Ohio's congressional map unconstitutional won't delay their order for a new map to be drawn by June 14. A three-judge panel ordered the new map for the 2020 elections after concluding that Ohio's congressional districts were unconstitutionally drawn by Republicans for their political advantage. The same judges declined Thursday to put their order on hold while Republican officials in Ohio appeal it. Attorney General Dave Yost called the outcome expected. He said Ohio will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to put the order on hold pending the justices' ruling on similar matters that are before them.

Akron's Crest Bakery could soon shut down

Akron’s Crest Bakery is on the market and could be closing soon. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the property is for sale, and it’s the owner’s intention to close down the 80-year-old fixture in the city’s North Hill neighborhood once it is sold.

Elizabeth Warren plans to fight opioid epidemic in hard-hit areas

Elizabeth Warren is bringing her plan to tax the wealthy as a way of fighting the opioid addiction crisis to some of the places hit hardest. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate plans to deliver her message Friday starting out in West Virginia. She’ll later travel to Ohio for appearances in Chillicothe and Columbus.

Lorain mayor steps down

Lorain’s mayor is stepping down at the end of the month. Chase Ritenauer has announced he’s resigning to take a new job in Chicago. Ritenauer, who’s been mayor for the past eight years, made the announcement on Twitter. In the statement, he said he’s also making the move so that he has a position with “more definitive boundaires” that allow him to spend nights and weekends with his wife and newborn daughter.

Cedar Point to open for the season

Cedar Point reopens Saturday, which some people in Northeast Ohio consider the unofficial start of summer. Guests will notice two new restaurants in the park this year — a rock-and-roll themed one called Backbeatque and Hugo's Italian Kitchen. Cedar Point has also added metal detectors to its newest ride, Steel Vegeance, to ensure guest safety. Riders will be able to put important items in provided pouches on the roller coaster. Purses, backpacks or any other large container aren't allowed on rides.



