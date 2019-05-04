© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Volunteers Canvas Cleveland's Slavic Village Installing Smoke Alarms for Free

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 4, 2019 at 8:58 PM EDT
photo of Angelo Calvillo
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo joined the department in 1989. In 1992, the city began the 'Sound the Alarm' program to install free smoke detectors. The American Red Cross took the program national in 2014.

Dozens of homes in Cleveland are a little safer following the American Red Cross annual “Sound The Alarm” event to install free smoke alarms.

About 100 volunteers spent Saturday canvassing door-to-door in Slavic Village, offering to install smoke detectors -- in any home -- with sealed batteries that are good for 10 years.  It’s a program that has been offered in different parts of Cleveland since 1992, and went national in 2014.   Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo said in that time, the number of house fire deaths in the city has plunged by about 60 percent.

“I’ve been on those calls at three-o-clock-in-the-morning where they didn’t have a working smoke alarm – or the battery’s out – and you have fatalities.  And I’ve been at those fires where you had a smoke alarm and they said, ‘hey, we’re all out.  We’re alive.  We’re well.’  So, it’s making a difference.”

“Sound The Alarm” will also take place in Akron on Tuesday and Thursday, and Youngstown-Warren on Saturday.

A searchable list of the events is here.

Tags

CommunityNew Akron fire alert systemCleveland Fire DepartmentSlavic village
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content