The Active Process of Learning: An Interview with Dr. Monica Miller Marsh

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published May 4, 2019 at 7:06 AM EDT
picture of children walking on path lead by teacher.
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
The Kent State Child Development Center emphasizes outdoor learning as part of their program.
Picture of Monica Miller Marsh.
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Monica Miller Marsh is Director of the Kent State CDC.

Dr. Monica Miller Marsh is the Director of the Kent State University Child Development Center (CDC) and an associate professor in the Early Childhood Education program at Kent State. The Kent State CDC's philosophy is grounded in social constructivism and believes knowledge is constructed through an active process of inquiry that prioritizes exploration, communication, meaningful relationships and play. 

The Child Development Center was recently accredited as an International Baccalaureate program. 

CommunityElevationsMonica Miller MarshChild Development CenterKent State University
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser
