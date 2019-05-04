The Active Process of Learning: An Interview with Dr. Monica Miller Marsh

Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Dr. Monica Miller Marsh is Director of the Kent State CDC.

Dr. Monica Miller Marsh is the Director of the Kent State University Child Development Center (CDC) and an associate professor in the Early Childhood Education program at Kent State. The Kent State CDC's philosophy is grounded in social constructivism and believes knowledge is constructed through an active process of inquiry that prioritizes exploration, communication, meaningful relationships and play.

The Child Development Center was recently accredited as an International Baccalaureate program.