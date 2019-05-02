A local developer is close to getting final approval for an environmentally sustainable resort in Canal Fulton.

Monarch, A Living Resort would have meeting space, private guest rooms and wellness activities designed for corporate retreats and workshops, said developer Wendy Kertesz.

Environmentally Sustainable Resort Eyes Former Farm in Canal Fulton Developer Wendy Kertesz explains why the targeted consumers for the resort are corporations.

“We’re behind when it comes to sustainability in the Midwest, and we’re behind because corporate America doesn’t demand it … (because) they don’t understand it," she said. "So this is really an opportunity to give them a facility that’s completely sustainable so they can experience it and understand what the concepts are, so that when they go back … they can start to make some personal changes to help us really embrace these concepts of sustainability.”

The resort will have net zero energy and waste and encourage sustainable living and nature appreciation.

Kertesz said past attempts for the resort didn’t work out, but now, everything seems to be falling into place.

“Lending institutions are back lending in the real estate environment, so that’s number one," she said. "Number two is the concepts of sustainability are starting to catch on in the large corporations in Northeast Ohio, so this is an opportunity to create a venue to help kind of filter it down.”

Kertesz hopes to break ground on the $15. 3 million dollar project in early summer with completion expected in 2021. She said two dozen local corporations have already expressed interest.