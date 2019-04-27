The Art of Fashion: An Interview With Sarah Rogers

Sarah J. Rogers is the current Director of the Kent State University Museum. The museum’s goal is to advance the understanding of world cultures through collecting, preserving, and exhibiting fashion and textiles.

Credit Jon Nungesser A woman's silk gown from circa 1760. This is part of the Fashion Timeline exhibit.

Rogers has over 20 years of curatorial and museum management experience in the visual arts, performing arts and science center arenas. Previously, she served as Executive Deputy Director at the Columbus Museum of Art where she curated an exhibition by fashion designer and artists Ruben and Isabel Toledo. Rogers has an M.A. in art history from Northwestern University and B.A. from Wells College.