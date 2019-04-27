© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

The Art of Fashion: An Interview With Sarah Rogers

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published April 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
Picture of Sarah Rogers in front of black and white dress.
Joe Gunderman
Sarah J. Rogers is the Director of the KSU Museum

Sarah J. Rogers is the current Director of the Kent State University Museum.  The museum’s goal is to advance the understanding of world cultures through collecting, preserving, and exhibiting fashion and textiles.

A picture of a silk gown.
Credit Jon Nungesser
A woman's silk gown from circa 1760. This is part of the Fashion Timeline exhibit.

Rogers has over 20 years of curatorial and museum management experience in the visual arts, performing arts and science center arenas.  Previously, she served as Executive Deputy Director at the Columbus Museum of Art where she curated an exhibition by fashion designer and artists Ruben and Isabel Toledo.  Rogers has an M.A. in art history from Northwestern University and B.A. from Wells College.

Tags

CommunityElevationsKSU MuseumSarah Rogersfashion
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser
Related Content