Akron's Lock 3 Draft Party Celebrates 100 Years of the NFL

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 27, 2019 at 9:42 PM EDT
photo of Lock 3 Draft Day Experience
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
At Lock 3 in downtown Akron, fans waited as Mayor Dan Horrigan prepared to announce the Browns' sixth-round draft pick, live on national television.

The NFL came to Akron on Saturday for a live draft party that also celebrated the city’s place in the founding of the league.

“The Cleveland Browns select Drew Forbes, guard, Southwest Missouri State!”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the Browns’ sixth-round pick on national television as part of the Draft Day experience at Lock 3.  The event also celebrated the fact that Akron was one of the charter cities in what eventually became the NFL.  The Akron Pros entered the league in 1920.

Darrell Taylor, youth football manager for the Cleveland Browns, says he hopes there are future draft weekend events in Northeast Ohio, given the history of the Pros and the Browns, not to mention the presence of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Football originated right here in Northeast Ohio.  You’ve got Canton, Cleveland, Akron, so we’d definitely love the NFL to continue to activate here and to show where football started and where it’s going.”

Later at the Lock 3 party, the Browns drafted Tulane cornerback Donnie Lewis, Jr.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
