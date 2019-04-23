Cuyahoga Falls Seeks Community Input on How to Showcase Local Artists

Cuyahoga Falls is looking to feature local artists in public spaces. As a first step in the city’s Master Art Plan, residents are encouraged to take an online survey to express their thoughts on what kind of art should be placed around town.

Kelli Crawford-Smith is director of neighborhood excellence, communications, and community outreach for the city of Cuyahoga Falls. She said city leaders have a commitment to local artists and believe in what art can do for the community.

“We understand the economic impact it makes on our community, not to mention it beautifies our neighborhoods and our downtown. We have a lot of respect for our local arts community, so we’re trying to figure out how we can best incorporate their work here in the community and public spaces.”

The City will share a plan with the public after it analyzes survey results. Residents have until this Friday, April 26th, to complete the survey.