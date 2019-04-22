Cuyahoga Falls Businesses Prepare for Impact of Howe Ave. Construction

The first phase of construction on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls starts Monday and businesses are preparing for a financial impact.

The project will replace the road near a popular business district that includes stores in Chapel Hill Plaza.

Only the eastbound lane will be closed, which means drivers can take an alternate route or use the frontage streets behind the businesses.

Cuyahoga Falls City Engineer Tony Demasi said the city has been working alongside the affected businesses since the project was first talked about back in 2016.

“The businesses have stepped up on their own and put up signage and added additional staff or whatever to takes to prepare for this project, so there’s no doubt that there’s going to be an impact, but I think we’ve done everything we could, businesses as well, we’ve partnered with them, to help mitigate this impact as best as we can," he said.

The first phase of the project is scheduled for April 29th through October, and the next phase will start in April 2020.