I-76/South Broadway Ramp in Akron to Close for Two Weeks

Motorists may have to change their commutes to downtown Akron as the Ohio Department of Transportation completes a construction project in a busy area.

Starting Monday, the I-76 westbound to South Broadway ramp will be closed for two weeks as ODOT ties in a new ramp.

The construction could take longer depending on the weather.

ODOT Public Information Officer for District 4 Justin Chesnic said this is one of the biggest elements of the Central Interchange project. The closure will affect thousands of motorists because the area is one of the main access points to downtown Akron.

“We do have anywhere from 80 to 100,000 vehicles that are on I-76 so it is a big project, it’s been out there for a few years, the motorists are aware of it and used to it ... the detour here should just be a couple weeks and then it will be reopened," he said.

He also said drivers should give themselves extra time for the first few days of the closure and follow the detour signs.

The detour route is 76 westbound to Dart Avenue to Thornton Street to Main Street.