Kent Alumnus Ron West Stages His "Any Resemblance" at Kent Theatre

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published April 20, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
photo of Ron West
Ron West

Ron West is a writer, director, and actor.  He is the Roe Green Visiting Director for 2018-2019 and his "Any Resemblance" is being fully staged for the first time at Kent Theatre in April, 2019.  Last year he directed Twist Your Dickens for Portland Center Stage and his musical deLEARious for the Open Fist Theater in Los Angeles.   He is the author or co-author of The People vs Friar Laurence, deLEARious, Neil Simon's Musical Fools, Sex and the Second City, Disgruntled Employee Handbook, Welcome to Your Alternative Reality, among other titles.   He adapted The Comedy of Errors and Taming of the Shrew for Chicago Shakespeare.  He has directed many shows for The Second City, including the award winning Curious George Goes to War.  He is a member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, SDC, WGA, Dramatists Guild, and ASCAP.    He appeared on Whose Line Is It, Anyway?, Third Rock from the Sun and many other TV shows.  He is a 1982 graduate of KSU and a Porthouse Alumnus 1980 and 1981.  He bats right and throws right.

CommunityElevationsRon WestKent State School of Theatre and DanceAny Resemblance
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
