Kent Alumnus Ron West Stages His "Any Resemblance" at Kent Theatre

Ron West is a writer, director, and actor. He is the Roe Green Visiting Director for 2018-2019 and his "Any Resemblance" is being fully staged for the first time at Kent Theatre in April, 2019. Last year he directed Twist Your Dickens for Portland Center Stage and his musical deLEARious for the Open Fist Theater in Los Angeles. He is the author or co-author of The People vs Friar Laurence, deLEARious, Neil Simon's Musical Fools, Sex and the Second City, Disgruntled Employee Handbook, Welcome to Your Alternative Reality, among other titles. He adapted The Comedy of Errors and Taming of the Shrew for Chicago Shakespeare. He has directed many shows for The Second City, including the award winning Curious George Goes to War. He is a member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, SDC, WGA, Dramatists Guild, and ASCAP. He appeared on Whose Line Is It, Anyway?, Third Rock from the Sun and many other TV shows. He is a 1982 graduate of KSU and a Porthouse Alumnus 1980 and 1981. He bats right and throws right.